Patole accuses Centre of looting public with high fuel prices

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@NANA_PATOLE)

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday claimed that the BJP-led Union government was a looter and a dacoit for keeping the fuel prices high across the country, despite low rates of crude oil in the international market.

Speaking to reporters, Patole alleged that heavy charges levied by the Centre on fuel in the domestic market has raised the retail prices to three digits for the first time in the country's history.

''The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is a looter and dacoit for keeping the fuel prices high across the country, irrespective of the low rates of crude oil in the international market,'' the former Assembly Speaker said.

The BJP-led government, which came into power in 2014, has been increasing various taxes and cesses that come out of the common man's pocket, he said.

''The Centre has levied several cesses including Rs 18 for highway development and Rs 4 for farmers' benefit. Both these cesses were minimal when the Manmohan Singh government was in power,'' Patole said.

In Maharashtra, the Devendra Fadnavis government had increased various taxes on petrol and diesel, he said, adding that the hike was as high as Rs 11 in his five-year tenure.

''In comparison, the MVA government has increased its taxes by Rs 1 only,'' the Congress leader said.

