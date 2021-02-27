Left Menu

Industry bodies need to market Bengal's 'dynamic image': official

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 17:35 IST
Industry bodies need to market Bengal's 'dynamic image': official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The perception that the industrial scenario in West Bengal is still not good needs to be changed and industry bodies and chambers of commerce should take the lead in addressing the problem, state Industry Secretary Vandana Yadav said on Saturday.

Industrialisation suffered in West Bengal due to general economic slowdown in the past few years, but despite that, a lot of investments fructified and projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees are lined up in the state, officials said earlier.

''The industry associations and chambers of commerce have to take up the initiative in marketing the dynamic image of West Bengal and their members' real-life experiences in doing business here will have more impact than roadshows,'' Yadav said in an interactive session with CII (Eastern Region) members.

''The role of the government has now changed from 'working for the industry' to 'working with the industry' in terms of providing an enabling ecosystem, infrastructure, making industrial parks, assisting with skilling and re-skilling human resources,'' she said.

Yadav said that the need of the hour is to showcase that the state has the highest number of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country with good employment potential and also how traditional sectors like metals and metallurgy and food processing are performing.

The logistics vertical has a ''huge growth potential'' in the state with e-commerce warehousing, aggregators starting businesses here.

The state is one of the leading exporters in India especially in gems and jewellery and machinery, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...

Brazil registers over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021