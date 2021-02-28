3 killed after car falls into ditch in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu
Three people were killed after their car fell into a ditch near Marogi in Kullu district on Sunday morning.ANI | Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 28-02-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 14:49 IST
Three people were killed after their car fell into a ditch near Marogi in Kullu district on Sunday morning. The bodies were taken out by the police officials and sent for post-mortem in a hospital in Mandi.
The accident occurred around 6 am today when the three persons were moving towards Kullu from IIT Kamand. They were riding a Tata Tiago vehicle, which fell 800 meters in the ditch. The deceased were identified as Delhi residents - Harveen Sandu, 34 years, Ramesh Chander, 49 years and Yogesh.
"After receiving information, a police team also reached the spot, informed their relatives and have registered a case," informed Lokander Negi, DSP, Mandi. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal
- Kullu
- Mandi
- Ramesh Chander
- Delhi
ALSO READ
3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur
Himachal CM pays tributes to CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama attack
Snow-capped hills, adventure sports attract tourists to Himachal's Kufri
SC allows diversion of forest land for public welfare projects in Himachal Pradesh
Around 72,000 healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh