Left Menu

Israel, Cyprus and Greece agree to link power grids via subsea cable

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:12 IST
Israel, Cyprus and Greece agree to link power grids via subsea cable

Cyprus, Greece and Israel on Monday signed an initial agreement to build the world's longest and deepest underwater power cable that will traverse the Mediterranean seabed at a cost of about $900 million and link their electricity grids. The project, called the Euro-Asia interconnector, will provide a back-up power source in times of emergency, said Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, who was in Nicosia to sign a memorandum of understanding with his counterparts.

Cypriot Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said it marked "a decisive step towards ending the island's energy isolation, and consequently, our dependence on heavy fuels." The cable will have a capacity of 1,000-2,000 megawatts (MW) and is expected to be completed by 2024, according to Israel's energy ministry.

With a length of about 1,500 km and a maximum depth of 2,700 metres, it will be the longest and deepest subsea electricity cable to have ever been constructed, it said. Steinitz said the cable "will allow us to receive electricity backing from the power grids of the European continent in times of emergency and more importantly will also support our ability to significantly increase reliance on solar power generation."

The Israeli ministry said that the European Union has recognised the cable as a "Project of Common Interest" and was willing to partly fund it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECB caution keeps euro zone bond yields in check as U.S. yields, oil rise

Most eurozone bond yields were steady on Monday, resisting upward pressure from rising U.S. borrowing costs and high oil prices before an upcoming European Central Bank meeting. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose around 5 basis points and oi...

INSIGHT-Pandemic tames Airbnb in Europe's tourist hotspots - for now

The COVID-19 pandemic has achieved what many mayors across Europe have tried and failed to do wipe out tens of thousands of Airbnbs from city centres and so help lower rental costs for locals, in some places by as much as 15. While Europes ...

LS adjourned till 7 pm after opposition members disrupt proceedings over rising fuel prices.

LS adjourned till 7 pm after opposition members disrupt proceedings over rising fuel prices....

Soccer-'Go and pick cotton': Lille's Sanches reveals racial abuse in cup win

Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches has said he was racially abused during Lilles 3-1 win away at Ajaccio in the French Cup on Sunday, becoming the latest high-profile footballer in Europe to receive such abuse. Although the match was held...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021