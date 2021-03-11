Left Menu

Public comment on Occupational Health and Safety Bill 2020

The bill seeks to amend the OHS Act, 1993 (Act 85 of 1993) and align it to international trends. It also seeks to strengthen the safety measures of workers in their respective workplaces.

Pretoria | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:16 IST
During a post-Cabinet briefing, acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said Cabinet approved the bill during its meeting on Wednesday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Cabinet has called on the public to comment on the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Bill 2020 after it was approved for consultation this week.

During a post-Cabinet briefing, acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said Cabinet approved the bill during its meeting on Wednesday.

The bill introduces provisions that empower employees to withhold their labour, should they feel the environment is dangerous and unsafe, without being victimized by their employers.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, Cabinet also approved the tabling of the Housing Consumer Protection Bill to Parliament.

The bill repeals the Housing Consumers Protection Measures Act, 1998 (Act 95 of 1998).

"The proposed amendments include expanding the protection afforded to house consumers – including repairs, renovations, alterations and additions to an existing home. The bill also proposes transformational programmes in the home building industry," said the Minister.

Ntshavheni said a number of inputs have since been received from industry stakeholders through public consultations.

"The bill will go through further consultations with the parliamentary process before it is passed into law," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

