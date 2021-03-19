Left Menu

Gram Ujala scheme to offer LED bulbs for Rs 10 per piece in rural areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:20 IST
Gram Ujala scheme to offer LED bulbs for Rs 10 per piece in rural areas
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

State-run EESL arm Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) on Friday launched the Gram Ujala program under which high-quality energy-efficient LED bulbs will be given for Rs 10 per piece in certain villages of five states in the first phase.

In the first phase of this program, 15 million LED bulbs will be distributed across villages of Aarah (Bihar), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh), Nagpur (Maharashtra), and villages in western Gujarat. The program will be financed entirely through carbon credits and will be the first such program in India. ''CESL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), unveiled GRAM UJALA program today,'' CESL said in a statement.

The Gram Ujala program was launched by Power & New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh in Bihar.

Under the program, 7 watts and 12-watt LED bulbs with three years of warranty will be given to rural consumers on submission of working incandescent bulbs. The Gram Ujala program will be implemented in villages of the five districts only and consumers can exchange a maximum of five LED bulbs. These rural households will also have meters installed in their houses to account for usage. The program will have a significant impact on India's climate change action energy savings of 2025 million kWh/year and CO2 reductions of 1.65 million tonnes CO2/year. It will also enable better illumination, at an affordable price. This will usher in a better standard of life, financial savings, more economic activity, and better safety for rural citizens, as per the statement.

''It is a moment of great pride and joy that we can find a solution that will provide affordable and high-quality LEDs to our rural population. I commend the efforts of Convergence (CESL) for their relentless work in taking the country's vision forward. I am sure such commitment and effort will be replicated across rural areas of India,'' Singh said.

Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar said it was a very important initiative based on an innovative model utilizing carbon credits.

''Gram Ujala will not only give a fillip to our fight against climate change by increasing energy efficiency, but also usher in a better standard of life, financial savings, and better safety for the citizens in rural areas,'' he added.

EESL Executive Vice Chairman Saurabh Kumar said the Ujala program could not touch every village because the rural consumers were not able to pay Rs 70 per LED bulb. ''With GRAM UJALA scheme, we will be taking back the consumer's incandescent bulbs and provide this high-quality LED bulb for Rs 10 per bulb,'' he added.

Further, carbon credit documentation will be sent to UN-accredited validators for inclusion into the Shine Programme of activities. Carbon credits will be prepared under the Shine Programme of Activities with an option for verifying under the Voluntary Carbon Standard, depending on the needs of buyers. Carbon credit buyers will also be sought through an open process based on initial discussions with the market. The balance cost and margin on the LED cost will be recouped through the carbon credits earned.

With price being one of the principal barriers, the Gram Ujala program has been designed to support widespread distribution by removing the chief barrier for rural consumers. Besides, the energy savings garnered will reduce the household's energy outlay, enabling higher disposable income and savings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab imposes fresh restrictions to curb Covid surge, educational institutions closed till March 31

Clamping down heavily on the fresh surge of COVID-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered massive state-wide restrictions starting from tomorrow, with the closure of educational institutions till March 31 a...

Odisha man awarded life term for killing woman on sorcery suspicion

A court in Odishas Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment after convicting him of killing an elderly woman suspecting her to be practising witchcraft in 2014.Additional District Judge, Baripada, Choud...

Sathiya, Sutirtha book Tokyo berths; Sharath and Manika also through

Indian paddler G Sathiyan has qualified for his maiden Summer Games with a comfortable 4-0 win over Pakistans Muhammad Rameez in the Asian Olympic Games Qualification Tournament here.Sathiyan, ranked 38th, had defeated compatriot and world ...

Punjab govt orders fresh curbs to check COVID surge, educational institutions shut till month-end

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a slew of restrictions beginning Saturday which include closing of all educational institutions till month-end and curbs on cinema and mall capacities.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021