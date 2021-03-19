President appoints Additional Judges of Chhattisgarh High Court

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:37 IST
Shri Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi, B.A., LL.B., joined the Judicial Service on 11.07.1990.

The President of India, in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 224 of the Constitution Of India, appointed Shri Narendra Kumar Vyas, and Shri Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi, as the Additional Judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court, for a period of two years. A notification in this regard was issued today by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice, Government of India.

Shri Narendra Kumar Vyas, B.Sc., L.L.B. had enrolled as Advocate on 16.03.1996. He has over 23 years of experience. He has practised in Labour Court, Industrial Court, District Court, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Janjgeer-Champa, EPF Tribunal, Central Government Industrial Tribunal cum Labour Court during period 1996 to 2002 and after that has been practising in the Chhattisgarh High Court till date.

Shri Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi, B.A., LL.B., joined the Judicial Service on 11.07.1990. As a Judicial Officer, he served as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Sakti, Additional Registrar, High Court of Chhattisgarh, District & Sessions Judge, Surguja, Ambikapur, Legal Advisor to Governor of Chhattisgarh and presently he is working as Principal Secretary, Law & Legislative Affairs Department, Govt. of Chhattisgarh, Raipur.

