Left Menu

Dreyfus deal to help UAE achieve food security - minister

She said these are about 60 to 70% full, allowing for an expected increase in use as the UAE expands its food processing sector. EXPERTISE Agri-technology, meanwhile, is playing a key role in boosting locally grown crops although self-sufficiency has so far only been achieved for dates and cucumbers. Almheiri said UAE agri-tech start-ups such as Pure Harvest and Smart Acres have helped to provide locally grown produce while finding new ways to use water more efficiently.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:59 IST
Dreyfus deal to help UAE achieve food security - minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The acquisition of a stake in commodity merchant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) by Abu Dhabi's ADQ is an important part of the emirates' food security strategy, food and water security minister Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri said. LDC agreed in November to sell a 45% stake to the state-owned holding company, the first outside investment in the family-owned commodity merchant's 170-year-old history.

The deal, which is expected to close by mid-2021, includes a long-term supply agreement to sell agricultural commodities to the United Arab Emirates, the companies said. "It is important as a country that is importing a lot of food that we have a handle on some of the supply chain aspects," the minister said in an interview.

LDC's main shareholder Margarita Louis-Dreyfus said on Thursday that the ADQ deal would enable the acceleration of investments as the commodities trader reported a 66% jump in 2020 net profit. Almheiri said the 2008 food price crisis, when import bills soared and millions were pushed into hunger and poverty across the globe, was a "wake-up call" for the UAE and food security was a national priority.

The emirates have built strategic grain silos at the Port of Fujairah with the capacity to hold 300,000 tonnes of grain. She said these are about 60 to 70% full, allowing for an expected increase in use as the UAE expands its food processing sector.

EXPERTISE Agri-technology, meanwhile, is playing a key role in boosting locally grown crops although self-sufficiency has so far only been achieved for dates and cucumbers.

Almheiri said UAE agri-tech start-ups such as Pure Harvest and Smart Acres have helped to provide locally grown produce while finding new ways to use water more efficiently. "The UAE is known as a global hub for food trade and...we have the ambition to become a hub for knowledge and expertise," she said, citing the expansion of tomato producer Pure Harvest into Kuwait and Saudi Arabia as an example of how knowledge was being exported.

She said one of the first challenges was to decide which crops were commercially viable. The county grows blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, quinoa and kale, while fish farms provide salmon, sea bass, sea bream and oysters. "We know that not everything can be grown in the UAE, it doesn't make commercial sense," Almheiri said, citing grains as an example.

Almheiri said the UAE had so far coped well during the COVID-19 pandemic. "There haven't been any shelves empty of any of the main food items. We have a little bit less asparagus but this is not an item that has to be there all the time," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court irked over police not maintaining files in FIR registered more than a year ago

A court here was irked on Thursday over non-maintenance of files by Delhi Police in a case relating to the alleged burning and desecration of Madina Masjid during the north-east Delhi riots in February last year.Additional Sessions Judge Vi...

SGPC offices to remain closed on Mar 26 in support of Bharat Bandh call by farmer unions

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC, apex religious body of the Sikhs, has supported the Bharat Bandh call given for March 26 by the farmer unions and decided to close its offices on Friday.SGPC president Jagir Kaur said that t...

UN staff must be protected, as they undertake life-saving work, Guterres says on International Day

In a message commemorating the International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres highlighted the extreme dangers encountered by UN staff and personnel globally.The threats vary from ...

SBI General Insurance to cover vaccine cost for low-income beneficiaries in Maha, Andhra

SBI General Insurance on Thursday said it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for sections of low-income groups in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh as part of its CSR activity.Through this programme, SBI General will cover the cost of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021