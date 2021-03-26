Left Menu

Russia to produce new electric car this year -industry minister

"The project deserves attention, but given that the presented model is experimental, it needs to be completed," the Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. Denis Shchurovsky, director and co-owner of Zetta, declined to comment.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:22 IST
Russia to produce new electric car this year -industry minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Russian small private carmaker Zetta is designing an electric car and plans to launch production this year, Russia's Industry and Trade minister, Denis Manturov, said on Friday. The auto industry in Russia, a global oil and gas exporter, has no successful electric car projects at present and analysts see slim prospects in the near future primarily due to poor charging infrastructure.

There were 5,960 electric cars sold in Russia last year including 687 new ones, and the entire fleet of electric cars in the country is just over 10,000, according to the Autostat analytical agency, Zetta, a startup carmaker based in Tolyatti, the home of AvtoVaz, which produced the Soviet and Russian Lada, is designing a series of electric vehicles, including an urban car and a commercial cargo vehicle, the company's website says.

"We expect that they will start (production) before the end of the year, but it depends on how the development work is completed," Manturov said, without providing details. "The project deserves attention, but given that the presented model is experimental, it needs to be completed," the Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement.

Denis Shchurovsky, director and co-owner of Zetta, declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman along with lover arrested for killing husband in Rajasthan

A woman was arrested along with her lover here on Friday for allegedly killing her 45-year-old husband as he had become a hurdle in their illicit relationship, police said. The duo had conspired to kill him by hiring another person of the s...

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors weigh outlook for utilities after sector's run up

Investors looking for ways to protect themselves from a potential market downturn and rising inflation have been warming to utilities, sometimes seen as bond substitutes, as attractive alternatives.The SP 500 utilities index has outperforme...

COVID-19 infects mouth and may spread in saliva: Study

Researchers have said they have found evidence that coronavirus infects the mouth, including inside the cheeks, in the gums and in salivary glands. CNN reported that the findings of the researchers explained in the journal Nature Medicine o...

Soccer-Mitrovic out to break goal record and sink Portugal

Aleksandar Mitrovic will head into Saturdays World Cup qualifier against Portugal determined to become his countrys all-time top scorer as they look to secure a first competitive win over the European champions.Mitrovic, who has endured a g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021