Saudi Arabia, Iraq to establish a $3 bln joint fund -joint statement

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 01-04-2021 02:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 02:54 IST
Saudi Arabia and Iraq agreed to establish a joint fund, with an estimated capital of $3 billion dollars, as a contribution from the kingdom in promoting investment in Iraq's economic fields, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday, citing a joint statement.

The joint fund will be for the "benefit of the Saudi and Iraqi economies, with the participation of the private sector from both sides," the statement added

