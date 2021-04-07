PM Modi urges parents, teachers not to put pressure on students

Left Menu

Advising parents, teachers and peers not to put pressure on students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that exams should be treated as merely a good occasion to test oneself and should not be turned into a question of life and death.

07-04-2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with students at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' via video conferencing.. Image Credit: ANI

Advising parents, teachers and peers not to put pressure on students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that exams should be treated as merely a good occasion to test oneself and should not be turned into a question of life and death. Interacting with students, teachers and parents during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' through video conferencing, he said that parents who are involved with their children know their strength and weaknesses.

He said the parents should never impose their dreams on their children. He told teachers and parents that children are very smart.

"They observe and follow the actions of their elders more than the verbal directions of the elders. Therefore, it is important that our worldview, preaching should be borne out by our behaviour. Elders should try to inspire by living their ideals," he said. This was the fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha and interaction lasted more than ninety minutes.

Students from different parts of the country and also Indian students residing abroad participated in the event. The Prime Minister said Pariksha Pe Charcha was being held through video conferencing in the situation created through coronavirus.

He said that Pariksha Pe Charcha is not only a discussion on examination but also an occasion to talk, among family members and friends, in a relaxed atmosphere and create new confidence. The Prime Minister said the situation created by COVID-19 has led to family members getting a better understanding of each other.

"Coronavirus forces us for social distancing but it has strengthened emotional bonding. Corona period has also shown the power of joint family and the role it has in shaping lives of children," he said. The Prime Minister said the pandemic period has "also taught us that we should not take anything for granted". He urged students to constructively use their free time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

