Left Menu

Major powers meet separately with U.S., Iran on nuclear deal

Neither the United States nor Iran expect fast breakthroughs in the talks that began in Vienna on Tuesday, with European and other diplomats acting as intermediaries because Tehran rejects face-to-face talks for now. Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal, which lifted economic sanctions on Iran in return for curbs to its nuclear program.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 04:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 04:25 IST
Major powers meet separately with U.S., Iran on nuclear deal

Diplomats from major powers met separately on Wednesday with Iran and the United States to discuss how to bring both back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago. Neither the United States nor Iran expect fast breakthroughs in the talks that began in Vienna on Tuesday, with European and other diplomats acting as intermediaries because Tehran rejects face-to-face talks for now.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal, which lifted economic sanctions on Iran in return for curbs to its nuclear program. He reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran in turn to violate the accord's atomic limits. The deal's remaining parties - Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia - agreed on Tuesday to form two expert-level groups whose job is to marry lists of sanctions that the United States could lift with nuclear obligations Iran should meet.

Diplomats said the working groups, which are chaired by the European Union and exclude the United States, met on Wednesday and suggested they would know in a matter of weeks whether they might bear fruit before Iran's June 18 presidential elections. U.S. officials said they had been briefed on the meetings.

"The team on the ground in Vienna has had consultations with our European allies as well as with our Russian and Chinese partners. They in turn have met with the Iranian delegation," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in Washington. The talks would be hard because of the indirect format, the history of U.S.-Iran mistrust and the complexity of the issues, Price said.

He also suggested Washington might be willing to ease some sanctions on Iran beyond those whose removal was mandated by the original nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but gave no details. "We are prepared to take the steps necessary to return to compliance with the JCPOA, including by lifting sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA. I am not in a position here to give you chapter and verse on what those might be," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

SSLC, higher secondary exams begin in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 8 PTIThe Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC and Higher Secondary HSC exams for the year 2021 began in Kerala on Thursday adhering to strict COVID-19 health protocols.The SSLC exams will be held till April 29 w...

COVID-19 vaccines stock won't last for more than 2 days: Odisha Health Min

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Thursday said the state has a stock of COVID-19 vaccine only for the next two days. Right now we have 5.34 lakhs doses. We administer 2.5 lakh vaccines daily. So, our stock will last for 2 more day...

Movement of essential goods, medical and other essential services shall be exempted from night curfew in Gautam Buddh Nagar: DM Suhas L Y.

Movement of essential goods, medical and other essential services shall be exempted from night curfew in Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Suhas L Y....

UK-made AstraZeneca vaccines quietly sent to Australia -Sydney Morning Herald

Hundreds of thousands of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been flown to Australia from Britain but the source of the shipments was kept quiet to avoid any controversy in Britain, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.As countries race to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021