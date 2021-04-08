Left Menu

'Happiest day of my life', says wife of CRPF jawan released by Naxals

"Today is the happiest day of my life," said the wife of CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas who was released by the Naxals on Thursday evening.

"Today is the happiest day of my life," said the wife of CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas who was released by the Naxals on Thursday evening. Manhas, the commando from the Central Reserve Police Force's elite CoBRA unit, was abducted by Naxals during the Bijapur attack on April 3.

"Today is the happiest day of my life. I always remained hopeful of his return. I am very thankful to the government," Meenu, Manhas' wife told ANI. "His health condition is good," she further informed. The CRPF jawan will now undergo a medical examination.

"We have brought him back safely. He will undergo a medical examination by a doctor here," Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap said. Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh expressed his happiness over the release of commando and said it was a huge relief for his family as well as the entire Jammu region.

"A huge relief for the family as well as the entire Jammu region. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Singh, who is an MP from Udhampur, said in a tweet. Twenty-two security personnel had lost their lives while 31 others sustained injuries in the encounter that took place between security forces and Naxals along the Chhattisgarh's Sukma-Bijapur border on Saturday after a party of jawans were ambushed by Naxals near Jonnaguda village. (ANI)

