Pak sponsored narco-terror module busted by security forces in J-K

The Kupwara Police on Thursday busted a Pakistan sponsored narco-terror module operating in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested one terrorist associate. Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara, Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy said, "We have busted Pakistan-sponsored narco module. One person namely Mukhtar Shah has been arrested. We recovered nine-kilogram heroin worth Rs 50-60 crore international market value."

"We were tracing this group from last one week. Mukhtar was in touch with Pakistan sponsored terrorists. Those drug smugglers provide financial assistance to terrorist groups in Kashmir," he added. The module was in touch with Pakistan-based terror handlers and it was using the drug money to fund terror-related activities in the Valley, he further said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed for a thorough investigation. (ANI)

