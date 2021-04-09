Left Menu

India has accelerated work on Chabahar Port, likely to be declared operational by May: CRS

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2021 05:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 05:56 IST
India has accelerated work on Chabahar Port, likely to be declared operational by May: CRS

After a brief halt, India accelerated the work on Chabahar Port early this year and the strategic Iranian port is expected to be operational by next month, a Congressional report has said.

In 2015, India agreed to help develop Iran's Chabahar Port and an associated railway that would enable India to trade with Afghanistan unimpeded by Pakistan, the independent Congressional Research Service (CRS) said in its latest report for the members of the US Congress.

Prepared for the lawmakers for them to take informed decision, the report, running into nearly 100 pages, said that in May 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Iran and signed an agreement to invest USD 500 million to develop the port and related infrastructure.

Even though the Trump administration gave India the ''Afghanistan reconstruction'' exception from its punitive Iranian sanctions, India largely stopped work on the project until late 2020. ''It accelerated work in early 2021 and the port is expected to be declared operational no later than May 2021,'' said the CRS report.

CRS reports are prepared by experts and are not considered as official report of the US Congress. Iran's economy is highly integrated into those of its immediate neighbours in South Asia, it said, adding that India cites the UN Security Council resolutions as its guideline for policy towards Iran.

During 2011-2016, when UN sanctions were in force on Iran, India's central bank ceased using a Tehran-based regional body, the Asian Clearing Union, to handle transactions with Iran, and the two countries agreed to settle half of India's oil buys from Iran in Indian currency. India reduced its imports of Iranian oil substantially after 2011, but, after the sanctions were eased in 2016, India's oil imports from Iran increased to as much as 800,000 bpd in July 2018 - well above 2011 levels.

India paid Iran the USD 6.5 billion it owed for oil purchased during 2012-2016. India has not imported Iranian oil since May 2019.

The CRS said Iran's economic relations with Pakistan are less extensive than are its economic ties with India. One test of Pakistan's compliance with the sanctions was a pipeline project that would carry Iranian gas to Pakistan - a USD 7 billion project that US officials on several occasions stated would be subject to ISA sanctions.

Iran reportedly completed the pipeline on its side of the border but, during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Pakistan in March 2016, Pakistan did not commit to complete the line. In 2009, India dissociated itself from the project, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

A panel of Indian experts is investigating if there are any domestic cases of blood clotting, even mild ones, as a side effect of the two COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country, financial daily Mint reported on Friday.India is ...

New setting allows you to block all third-party API access to Google Workspace data

Google has introduced a new setting that allows users to block all third-party API access to Workspace data, adding another layer of protection over the Workspace and end-user data.With the new setting on, requests by all third-party apps a...

China March PPI rises to highest since 2018, CPI returns to inflation

Chinas factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March, official data showed on Friday, as growth in the worlds second-largest economy continued to gather momentum. Chinas producer price index PPI rose 4.4 in ...

St Vincent warns of volcano eruption risk, orders evacuations

Residents of northern areas on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent have been ordered to evacuate homes due to a significant increase in the risk of an eruption at the La Soufriere volcano, the government said on Thursday. Ralph Gonsalves, P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021