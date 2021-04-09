Left Menu

North China explosion kills 9 amid mining safety crackdown

Nine workers have been killed in northern China during an operation to destroy expired mining explosives, officials said on Friday. The blast in Hebei province that borders capital Beijing left another three workers injured on Wednesday, the Chicheng county government said in a notice on its microblog.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 09-04-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 11:30 IST
North China explosion kills 9 amid mining safety crackdown
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

— Nine workers have been killed in northern China during an operation to destroy expired mining explosives, officials said on Friday.

The blast in Hebei province that borders capital Beijing left another three workers injured on Wednesday, the Chicheng county government said in a notice on its microblog. The workers had been part of a crew tasked with destroying the explosives, which can become unstable over time and unsafe to use. They had been stored by a Beijing-based coal mining company, according to media reports. The Chicheng county government notice said an investigation had been opened into the cause of the accident, which comes amid a push to improve safety in China's mining industry, one of the world's deadliest due in part to the mishandling of materials. Increased supervision has reduced the number of major deadly incidents, although high demand for raw materials, especially coal, continues to lead to safety lapses. Ten workers were killed at a gold mine in the northern province of Shandong in January after a cave-in caused by the improper storage and use of explosives. The safety crackdown was ordered last year after two accidents in mountainous southwestern Chongqing killed 39 miners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Libya gets 57,000 AstraZeneca doses from COVAX

Libya has received more than 57,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX initiative. The U.N. childrens agency, UNICEF, said the doses that arrived late Thursday have been earmarked to health workers, people older than 75 and people w...

PM Modi lauds contribution of tribal community to nation's freedom struggle

Remembering the contribution of Odishas tribal community in Indias freedom struggle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the tribals never allowed a moment of peace to the foreign hukoomat regime. Who can forget the contribution of ...

Open up COVID-19 inoculation to 'everyone who needs it', halt vaccine exports: Rahul Gandhi to PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an immediate moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine exports and opening up of the vaccination to everyone who needs it.In the letter, Gandhi also sought more sa...

Net direct tax mop up exceeds revised estimates at Rs 9.45 lakh cr in FY21

The net direct tax collection for the fiscal ended March 31 stood at Rs 9.45 lakh crore, an increase of 5 per cent over the revised estimates in the Union Budget.Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT Chairman P C Mody on Friday said the income...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021