Govt receives around Rs 14.18 crore for rejuvenation of river Ganga

The Central government has received around 14.18 crore fund for conservation and rejuvenation of river Ganga in the year 2020-21, Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Thursday. "In 2020-2021, around 14.18 crore have been received. Out of this, Petronet LNG Limited has contributed 1.5 crore. At the same time, Power Grid Corporation has also contributed more than 1 crore. While AAI Cargo Logistics has contributed Rs 1.45 crore. Apart from this, Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwar Dharmotthan Trust, Karnataka has contributed Rs 15 lakh," it said.

According to the ministry, rejuvenation of such a long river not only poses tremendous challenges but also requires huge investment. The Government has already quadrupled the budget, but still, it will not be sufficient for such a mammoth amount of work. Therefore, a Clean Ganga Fund was created by the Government, in which everyone can contribute funds to clean the river Ganga. It said that the outcome of the Government's commitment to the Ganga is that today, not only from inside the country but also from abroad people are contributing to the Clean Ganga Fund for conservation of Ganga. As of March 2021, funds of Rs 453 crore have been deposited in the Clean Ganga Fund. Out of which major projects have been/are being executed.

It further said that conservation and rejuvenation of the river Ganga has been Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority. The main goal of the Government's flagship program Namami Gange has been to make Ganga clean and restore its pristine glory. "The Clean Ganga Fund began as an initiative to harness the enthusiasm of people for Ganga and to bring them closer to the Ganga and inculcate a sense of ownership. It has been heartening to note that major organizations and the general public at large are coming forward to contribute to the Ganga fund, some even regularly and from their pension as well, which only strengthens our resolve at the Mission to achieve our objective of a clean and healthy Ganga," said Rozy Aggarwal, Executive Director Finance, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, NMCG appealed, "Namami Gange is one of the most complex projects implemented ever in the world. For this the participation of all the regions of the country and every citizen is necessary. We can all contribute to the cleanliness of the river Ganga." These projects include the Development of Gauri Kund near Kedarnath by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, treatment works of five drains, reconstruction of ghats and shamans, construction of Har Ki Pauri Complex in Haridwar and afforestation in various areas. (ANI)

