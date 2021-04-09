3 wheat procurement centres opened in Delhi, 158 quintals purchased this season: Food Corporation of India

With three centres opened in Delhi for the procurement of wheat, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has purchased 158 quintals of wheat from farmers this season, informed Sudhir Kumar, General Manager of the FCI, Delhi Region on Friday. "Three centres have been opened in Delhi for the procurement of wheat. So far, we have purchased 158 quintals of wheat from farmers this season," Kumar told ANI.

As per a statement, these three centres - FSD Mayapuri, Narela and APMC Najafgarh Mandi - were completely operational from April 1, 2021. "The Food Corporation of India, Delhi Region has made all necessary arrangements for procurement of wheat for RMS 21-22. The statement of the Delhi government in this regard is wrong. It fails to provide ownership details of farmers to enable the online transfer of MSP," the statement said.

"FCI committed to purchasing FAQ wheat at MSP in Delhi," it added. The statement further quoted newspaper reports where Delhi Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai alleged that FCI has not opened a single counter for wheat procurement in Delhi and was making false claims about purchasing crops at MSP.

"A series of cut outs and banners are placed at the gates of APMC Najafgarh mandi as well as at the gates of Food Storage Depot Narela and Mayapuri, inviting farmers to sell their produce at the government of India determined MSP for wheat procurement i.e. at Rs 1975 per quintal," it said. "In spite of non-receipt of information and non-cooperation from the Delhi government, a target of 1000 MT for RMS 21-22 was fixed by this office after analyzing into the trend of last five years wherein two purchase centers were identified as FSD Narela and FSD Mayapuri which was duly communicated to the Secretary cum Commissioner, Dept. of Food, Supply and Consumer affairs with a copy to Joint Director (Agriculture), Delhi Govt," it added. (ANI)

