U.S. saw some signs of seriousness from Iran in Vienna talks but not enough -official

The United States has seen some signs of Iranian seriousness of purpose this week during indirect talks in Vienna over the nuclear deal that the U.S. withdrew from, but not enough and the main question mark is over Tehran's repeated demand that Washington lift all sanctions imposed since 2017, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

"If Iran sticks to the position that every sanction that has been imposed since 2017 has to be lifted or there will be no deal, then we are heading towards an impasse," the senior State Department official told reporters in a telephonic briefing.

