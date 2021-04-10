Left Menu

Rajasthan govt says Rs 500 each released for 33 lakh families hit hard by coronavirus

In this difficult phase of Covid, the state government stands fully with the common people, he said.Gehlot also spoke about an online meeting Congress President Sonia Gandhi held earlier in the day with the chief ministers and ministers of the party-ruled states.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan government Saturday said it has released an instalment of Rs 500 each to 33 lakh families hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

''In this year's budget, it was announced to give Rs 1,000 to these families in two instalments. The first instalment has been released,'' Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a tweet. The state government had provided financial assistance of Rs 3,500 in three instalments last year to 33 lakh helpless, destitute and labourers' families affected by the coronavirus, he said.

He said the state government is with the people in this time of crisis. ''The funds have been deposited in the bank accounts of families. Those who do not have bank accounts have been provided with the relief amount in cash. In this difficult phase of Covid, the state government stands fully with the common people,'' he said.

Gehlot also spoke about an online meeting Congress President Sonia Gandhi held earlier in the day with the chief ministers and ministers of the party-ruled states. ''The Congress president has rightly said that mass gathering of people in elections, religious events, has accelerated the transmission of COVID-19. For this, we are all responsible to some extent. We need to accept this responsibility, keep the national interest above self-interest,'' he said.

