21 Chinese coal miners trapped by underground flood

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 11-04-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 09:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Rescuers on Sunday were trying to reach 21 coal miners who were trapped by an underground flood in China's northwest, a state news agency reported.

The mine in Hutubi County in the Xinjiang region flooded at about 6:10 pm on Saturday, the Xinhua News Agency said. It said eight people were rescued.

China's coal mines are among the world's deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.

