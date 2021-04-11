21 Chinese coal miners trapped by underground flood

21 Chinese coal miners trapped by underground floodPTI | Beijing | Updated: 11-04-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 09:59 IST
Rescuers on Sunday were trying to reach 21 coal miners who were trapped by an underground flood in China's northwest, a state news agency reported.
The mine in Hutubi County in the Xinjiang region flooded at about 6:10 pm on Saturday, the Xinhua News Agency said. It said eight people were rescued.
China's coal mines are among the world's deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.
