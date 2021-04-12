Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco refineries in Jeddah and Jubail; no Saudi confirmation

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:24 IST
Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco refineries in Jeddah and Jubail; no Saudi confirmation
Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday it had fired 17 drones at Saudi targets, including 10 launched towards Saudi Aramco refineries in Jubeil and Jeddah, according to Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Iran-aligned group.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation.

