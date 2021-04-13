Left Menu

eSaNTA platform for marine products to empower farmers: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the e-commerce platform eSaNTA for marine products will empower farmers as they will be able to sell their produce at the click of a button through this portal. Launching the platform, the minister also said it will enable farmers to do spot as well as forward sales. This website will clearly empower our farmers with a new and digital solution, with an additional alternative way of selling their products. There are plans to make the portal available in other languages too.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:51 IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the e-commerce platform eSaNTA for marine products will empower farmers as they will be able to sell their produce at the click of a button through this portal.

Launching the platform, the minister also said it will enable farmers to do spot as well as forward sales.

''This website will clearly empower our farmers with a new and digital solution, with an additional alternative way of selling their products. Now, our farmers can sell on a click of a button from this platform,'' Goyal said.

The platform would also provide more freedom, options, and opportunities to fish and aqua farmers, he said, adding that it will ensure fair prices and traceability to both buyers and sellers.

The minister suggested that the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) should have a rating system for both buyers and sellers on the portal as one can see the ratings and take decisions accordingly.

Currently, there are about 18,000 farmers who are contributing to the country's marine exports.

Goyal said the use of modern tools and techniques can help in increasing shrimp production to 6-7 lakh tonnes from 40,000 tonnes.

The platform provides services like easy registration, details of buyers and sellers as well as help expand the business and ensure better prices to farmers. ''The platform will change the traditional way of carrying out business from a word of mouth basis to business with more formal and legally binding...,'' Goyal said, adding the platform will raise the lives and income of farmers by reducing risks, awareness of products and markets, and shielding against wrong practices.

Santa (which means mandi or market) is a digital bridge to end the market divide and will act as an alternative marketing tool between farmers and buyers by eliminating middlemen, he said.

''It will also revolutionize traditional aqua farming by providing a cashless, contactless, and paperless electronic trade platform between farmers, exporters, and domestic markets,'' the minister said.

It is available in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and Odiya. There are plans to make the portal available in other languages too.

