PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:11 IST
Official: Iran to enrich uranium to highest level ever

An Iranian nuclear negotiator says Tehran will begin enriching uranium to 60 per cent purity after an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, higher than the programme ever has before.

Abbas Araghchi made the comment Tuesday in Vienna.

He was quoted by the state-run IRNA news agency.

Iran had been enriching up to 20 per cent. That is a short technical step to weapons-grade levels.

