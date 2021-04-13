President Kovind greets nation on Puthandu Pirappu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaisakhadi, says festivals symbolise diversity
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of Puthandu Pirappu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, and Vaisakhadi, saying the festivals symbolise pluralistic tradition of the country.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:27 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of Puthandu Pirappu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, and Vaisakhadi, saying the festivals symbolise pluralistic tradition of the country. "On the auspicious occasion of Puthandu Pirappu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha and Vaisakhadi, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad," President Kovind said.
"These New Year festivals celebrated in various ways in different parts of our country with renewed hopes and enthusiasm symbolise our diversity and pluralistic tradition. These festivals also denote respect towards our farmers' tireless hard work," the President added. He urged people to pledge to bring peace, prosperity, and gaiety for fellow countrymen and to spread the message of unity and fraternity for the progress of the nation.
"May all remain hale and hearty and move forward unitedly with a new zeal for the progress of the country," he further wished. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Puthandu Pirappu
- India
- Rongali Bihu
- Indians
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Naba
- Kovind
- Naba Barsha
- Vaisakhadi
ALSO READ
Nabard staff observe strike; seek pension updation
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians can do an encore
76 lakh Indians experience features of next car in 3D on internet in 2020: Survey
IPL 2021: Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians squad, sweats it out in quarantine
Hackers leak data of 9.9 cr Indians allegedly from Mobikwik database, co rejects claim