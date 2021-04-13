Left Menu

EC orders repolling in city booth

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:29 IST
EC orders repolling in city booth
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered repoll in a booth under the Velachery Assembly segment here, to be held on April 17.

The action comes in the wake of two men found carrying EVMs/VVPAT machine on a two-wheeler, with various political parties and contesting candidates demanding action.

According to an EC communication to the Returning Officer of the constituency, the Commission ''declares under Sections 58 (1) (b) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 that the poll taken on April 6,2021 at polling (station) no.92 of 26- Velachery Assembly to be void.'' The EC said it ''appoints'' April 17 as the date for repoll, adding, it will be held from 7 am to 7 pm in the said booth.

The commission also directed deploying adequate security to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of repoll and directed that wide publicity shall be given in the polling areas concerned.

Political parties and candidates shall be informed in writing, the EC added.

The Congress and AIADMK are facing off in the city segment, with the Makkal Needhi Maiam also in fray.

Elections to 234 Assembly polls were held in the state on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays arrest of coal scam accused Anup Majee till April 15

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended interim relief from arrest to businessman Anup Majee, an accused in West Bengals alleged illegal coal mining and transportation scam, till Thursday. An apex court bench, headed by Justice Dr D Y Chandra...

UN rights experts urge Tanzania and Burundi to respect rights of refugees

UN human rights experts today called on the governments of Tanzania and Burundi to respect the rights of refugees and asylum seekers who have fled Burundi, deploring reports of enforced disappearances, torture, forced returns and repression...

Sports News Roundup: Stephen Curry (53) makes Warriors history in win; Anthony Stolarz's 46 saves help Ducks dump Sharks and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Stephen Curry 53 makes Warriors history in winStephen Curry became the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history with the ninth 50-point game of his career, exp...

2 officials held for taking bribe

Two government officials and a middleman were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribe in two separate cases in Rajasthans Hanumangarh and Banswara districts, an official said.In Hanumangarh, a local revenue officer posted at the Wate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021