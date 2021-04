Baghel urges people to donate to CM relief fund to help provide succour to needy

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged people to make donations to Mukhya Mantri Sahayta Kosh (MMSK) to help the daily wagers and the needy during the COVID-19 crisis.

"In this hour of crisis, the Chief Minister has asked more and more people to donate to the Mukhya Mantri Sahayta Kosh and participate in helping the needy," an official statement said on Tuesday.

COVID-19 cases have been rising in the state. It now has 98,856 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

