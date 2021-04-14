France says it is coordinating response to Iran uranium announcement

France says it is coordinating response to Iran uranium announcementReuters | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 01:10 IST
France said on Tuesday it was coordinating a response with world powers, including the United States, after Iran said it would begin enriching uranium at 60%.
The French presidency said the Iranian move was a "serious" development and needed coordination with the remaining parties to a 2015 nuclear deal, and Washington.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
