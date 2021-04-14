Iran expects to produce uranium enriched to 60% next week -ambassador

Iran expects to produce uranium enriched to 60% next week -ambassadorReuters | Tehran | Updated: 14-04-2021 02:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 02:05 IST
Iran expects to produce uranium enriched to 60% purity next week, its ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday.
"We expect to accumulate the product next week," Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kazem Gharibabadi
- the International Atomic Energy Agency
- U.N.
- Iran