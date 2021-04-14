Left Menu

Fear of lockdown re-grips migrant labourers of Jharkhand, control room receive high number of distress calls

As the country is witnessing a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, the migrant labourers of Jharkhand are fear-stricken in the anticipation of another lockdown.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:01 IST
Fear of lockdown re-grips migrant labourers of Jharkhand, control room receive high number of distress calls
Control rooms set up by the Jharkhand government in Ranchi to assist migrant labourers has been receiving a large number of phone calls from anxious migrants. (Representative image). Image Credit: ANI

By Rizwan Arif As the country is witnessing a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, the migrant labourers of Jharkhand are fear-stricken in the anticipation of another lockdown.

In view of helping these migrant workers, the Jharkhand government had set up a control room to cater to their requirements. According to officials at the control room, there has been a drastic increase in the number of phone calls received by them. A large section of these migrant labourers are working in states where partial lockdown has been announced to contain the spread of the virus. Speaking to ANI, head of control room, Shikha Pankaj said, "We are getting many calls from migrant labourers. They are fear-stricken and not able to make decisions. Some migrants have reported they have returned. Most calls are being received from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Delhi."

There is a sense of panic and the workers are afraid of losing their means of livelihood to the pandemic again. Last year's lockdown has instilled a fear of similar hardships, she said. Pankaj added: "They want to know about the possibility of complete lockdown. If it is going to be enforced, how the state government is planning to provide them facilities."

Stating the authority's continuous efforts to curb this state of panic among the migrant workers, she further said, "We are continuously counselling them that there's no need to panic. We are convincing them that the government is making strategy and they will be brought back if stuck somewhere." Sandeep, who monitors distress calls, said, "We are telling them to stay wherever they are if their respective companies are providing facilities because lockdown like before is not going to happen. Therefore, they should adhere to the guidelines issued by the local authorities. Nevertheless, if they feel an urgency to come, they must avail the facilities given by the local government. And labourers are returning too."

The Jharkhand government has six landline and five WhatsApp numbers to assist the migrant labourers. The number are 0651-2481055, 0651-2480058, 0651-2480083,06512482052, 0651-2481037, 0651-2481188. WhatsApp helpline numbers are as follows: 9470132591, 9431336427, 9431336398, 9431336472, 9431336432. The state recorded 2,844 new COVID-19 cases and 29 related deaths on Tuesday and currently has 17,155 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan education board suspends classes 10 & 12 exams

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to postpone the state education board examination for classes 10 and 12.The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer was also directed to promote the students of classes 8, 9 and 10 to the ...

Bulgaria's PM Borissov says he will not lead new govt his party hopes to form

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday he would not be a candidate to lead the next government after his centre-right GERB fell well short of a parliamentary majority in an April 4 election, though it remains the biggest ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.UAE partners with Japans ispace to send rover to the moon in 2022Lunar exploration company ispace will transport a United Arab Emirates rover to the moon in 2022, the company said on Wed...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Listen to the music of a spiders web. Tell me what do you hearIt is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine. This is what a spiderweb sounds like.So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021