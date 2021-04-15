Left Menu

Infrastructure major Larsen Toubro LT on Thursday said it has bagged significant orders in the quarter ended on March 31, 2021.In nuclear field, LT Heavy Engineering secured order for 12 steam generators SGs for 3 x 700 MWe pressurized heavy water reactor PHWR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:43 IST
L&T bags several significant work orders in Q4

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has bagged significant orders in the quarter ended on March 31, 2021.

In nuclear field, L&T Heavy Engineering secured order for 12 steam generators (SGs) for 3 x 700 MWe pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR). steam generators, reactor headers and pressurizers are critical equipment of nuclear island of the power plant, the company said in a statement. In the area of refinery, petrochemicals, oil & gas, L&T Heavy Engineering won a critical reactor system package order for Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL's) petrochemical project. Other notable orders include hydroprocessing reactors for the renewable diesel & biofuel project for prestigious refinery majors from the US and Europe. Besides, reactor with internals for IOCL Barauni and a service contract for IOCL Panipat purified terephthalic acid (PTA) project.

​In the statement, the company did not disclose the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the ''significant'' category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

