Mission on indigenous cows: Vardhan directs officials to expedite work

Unhappy over the pace of the central programme on indigenous cows, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan directed officials to expedite the progress of the mission.He also said that he will review the programme quarterly.Professor Virendra Kumar of IIT-Delhi, the convenor of the Scientific Utilisation Through Research Augmentation Prime Products from Indigenous Cows SUTRA-PIC India, said the minister held a virtual meeting on Tuesday.The meeting was called at a short notice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:21 IST
Mission on indigenous cows: Vardhan directs officials to expedite work
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Unhappy over the pace of the central programme on indigenous cows, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan directed officials to expedite the progress of the mission.

He also said that he will review the programme quarterly.

Professor Virendra Kumar of IIT-Delhi, the convenor of the Scientific Utilisation Through Research Augmentation Prime Products from Indigenous Cows (SUTRA-PIC) India, said the minister held a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

"The meeting was called at a short notice. The minister was upset over its (mission) progress. He also replaced officials who were part of the project and asked others to fasten the pace of the mission.

"The minister will himself review the progress on quarterly basis," Kumar said.

In 2017, the Ministry of Science and Technology set up a panel to carry out scientifically validated research on cow-derivatives, including its urine, and their benefit.

A national programme SVAROP (Scientific Validation and Research on Panchagavya) was also initiated.

The panel then had decided to widen its ambit and focus the research on 'cow ecology', which could include aspects like energy, as well on 'indigenous breeds' under different thematic areas of research--- on uniqueness of indigenous cows, medicine and health, agriculture applications, food and nutrition, and scientific validation of Panchagavya-based utility product.

Panchgavya is the concoction of cow dung, cow urine, milk, curd and ghee.

The project, however, came under criticism from different quarters.

Last year, the mission was rechristened the Scientific Utilisation Through Research Augmentation Prime Products from Indigenous Cows (SUTRA-PIC).

Kumar said the mission has received 337 projects, of which 170 were shortlisted by an expert panel. A sum of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for different projects, he said.

The 170 projects will be further reviewed by experts based on thematic areas, the convenor noted.

He said the selected institutes carrying out the research will be attached to a 'gaushala' (cowshed) so that there is uniformity in getting raw material.

The official added that the mission envisages supporting 50 entrepreneurs working in this area.

