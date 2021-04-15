Left Menu

COVID-19: Vadodara receives 100 new ventilators, installation work underway

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Vadodara district administration on Thursday received 100 ventilators against the order which it had placed in view of the surging COVID-19 cases. Now, the installation work is underway in different hospitals of the district.

"The number of COVID-19 patients is on the rise by the day. Critical patients are going to need oxygen and ventilators. In view of this, the Vadodara district administration had placed an order for 100 ventilators which it has received now," informed Tejas Ranolia, Engineer, Vadodara Municipal Corporation. "Now, these are getting installed in hospitals across the district," Ranolia added.

At present, Gujarat has as many as 39,250 active cases. India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with 2,00,739 cases on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

