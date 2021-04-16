BBMP launches new COVID-19 helpline number for Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar (BBMP) Palike on Thursday introduced a helpline number 1912 that offers direct Covid19-related assistance. The helpline number was launched by the BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta here. "The specific helpline 1912 is for Bengaluru city. We have eight control rooms. The helpline can be used to allot beds in the hospitals and for home isolation support," Gupta said.

The BBMP Commissioner also informed that the older helpline is 14410. Gupta urged people to get themselves tested if they even get any mild symptoms.

"We have noted incident involving queues of ambulances outside crematoria. We have 13 electric crematoria in Bengaluru. Only 4 were identified initially and one of them saw such rush. We have decided to direct bodies to other crematoria," Gupta said on the issue of queues of ambulances outside crematorium. According to Union Health Ministry, there are 85,499 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka while the death toll due to infection has mounted to 13,046. (ANI)

