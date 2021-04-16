Left Menu

BBMP launches new COVID-19 helpline number for Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar (BBMP) Palike on Thursday introduced a helpline number 1912 that offers direct Covid19-related assistance. The helpline number was launched by the BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta here.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-04-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 08:52 IST
BBMP launches new COVID-19 helpline number for Bengaluru
BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar (BBMP) Palike on Thursday introduced a helpline number 1912 that offers direct Covid19-related assistance. The helpline number was launched by the BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta here. "The specific helpline 1912 is for Bengaluru city. We have eight control rooms. The helpline can be used to allot beds in the hospitals and for home isolation support," Gupta said.

The BBMP Commissioner also informed that the older helpline is 14410. Gupta urged people to get themselves tested if they even get any mild symptoms.

"We have noted incident involving queues of ambulances outside crematoria. We have 13 electric crematoria in Bengaluru. Only 4 were identified initially and one of them saw such rush. We have decided to direct bodies to other crematoria," Gupta said on the issue of queues of ambulances outside crematorium. According to Union Health Ministry, there are 85,499 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka while the death toll due to infection has mounted to 13,046. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Quess Corp acquires residual 30% stake in Conneqt for Rs 208 crore

Bengaluru-headquartered business services provider Quess Corp announced on Fridaythe acquisition of 30 per cent stake in Conneqt Business Solutions Ltd Conneqt for Rs 208 crore, pursuant to the Put Option notice by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.With t...

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. I have tested positive for COVID-19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last five days, please self-isolate and take necessary prec...

India reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections

India reported a record daily increase of 217,353 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday.It was the eighth record daily increase in the last nine days. Total cases reached nearly 14.3 million, seco...

BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Says March PLF Dropped By 28 Percentage Points To 21.2%

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd MARCH CARGO AND MAIL LOAD FACTOR INCREASED BY 8.9 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 86.4 IN MARCH, PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR DROPPED BY 28 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 21.2 IN MARCH AIRLINE CARRIED 83,329 TONNES OF CARGO AND MAIL, A DEC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021