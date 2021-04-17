Left Menu

SPDA seeks more time from govt for commissioning solar projects amid pandemic

The government had taken the problems into cognizance and provided relief in blanket extension for five months through an office memorandum on August 13, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 21:04 IST
SPDA seeks more time from govt for commissioning solar projects amid pandemic

The Solar Power Developers Association (SPDA) has urged the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to give three more months for commissioning solar projects amid the the raging pandemic.

The association has highlighted the continued challenges that the solar power industry is facing for the last year.

It has requested MNRE for a blanket extension of an additional three months in SCoD (scheduled date of commissioning) of solar power projects in addition to five months granted by MNRE earlier, an SPDA statement said. The government had taken the problems into cognizance and provided relief in blanket extension for five months through an office memorandum on August 13, 2020. The body said the second wave of the pandemic has been advancing swiftly, with a big spike registered across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, etc.

Various state governments have announced restrictions affecting the movement of personnel, labour, and delay in multiple approvals from state authorities.

Due to the curbs, solar power developers are witnessing scarcity of workforce at sites again, putting the project construction on hold again, it added. There is a general apprehension that if the situation continues like this, there can be a significant delay in commissioning the projects, it opined.

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia closes schools until April 30 to slow spread of coronavirus

Tunisia on Saturday announced the closure of all schools until April 30, as well as restrictions on movement, to slow the spread of coronavirus.A government spokeswoman said the situation was very serious, and that there would be a 7 p.m. c...

Delhi HC Chief Justice tests COVID-19 positive

Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation, according to court sources.They said the chief justice is asymptomatic and is otherwise doing fine.Earlier this week, three other judges of ...

BJP-led govt caught off guard again on COVID-19 despite a year to prepare: Sonia

By Siddharth Sharma Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Centre over its management of COVID-19, saying that the second wave of the pandemic has hit the country with fury and we have been caught off guard again despite a ...

Kumbh Mela: Plea in SC seeks direction to clear mass gathering from Haridwar

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and others to clear the mass gathering from Haridwar amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and prescribe a safety protocol with respect to people return...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021