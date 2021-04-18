Left Menu

China, U.S. agree on need for stronger climate action commitments - statement

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 18-04-2021 05:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 05:58 IST
China, U.S. agree on need for stronger climate action commitments - statement

China and the United States agree that stronger pledges to fight climate change should be introduced before a new round of international talks at the end of the year, the two countries said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The statement came after a meeting between Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and his U.S. counterpart, John Kerry, in Shanghai on Thursday and Friday, China's environment ministry said.

China and the United States also agreed to discuss specific emission reduction actions including energy storage, carbon capture and hydrogen. They also agreed to take action to maximise financing for developing countries to switch to low-carbon energy sources.

China, U.S. agree on need for stronger climate action commitments - statement

