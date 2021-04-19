PM Modi to interact with doctors, pharma companies today amid COVID-19 surge

As the country is witnessing a record spike in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the leading doctors from across the country through video conferencing on Monday. The meeting will be held at 4:30 pm. Apart from the meeting with the doctors, the Prime Minister will also be interacting with top pharma companies in the country at 6 am today. The meeting will be held virtually.

In the COVID-19 review meeting on April 17, PM Modi had stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatment. He also asked the officials to make efforts to utilise the entire national capacity, in the public as well as the private sector, to ramp up vaccine production.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday. The death toll reached 1,78,769. In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,44,178 people recovered from the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)