Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's address on COVID-19 situation reported prominently

Various Urdu newspapers in the national capital on Wednesday highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in which he appealed to states not to impose COVID-19 lockdowns unless it is absolutely necessary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 11:29 IST
Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's address on COVID-19 situation reported prominently
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu newspapers in the national capital on Wednesday highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in which he appealed to states not to impose COVID-19 lockdowns unless it is absolutely necessary. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's attack on the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the deteriorating Covid situation across the country was also reported.

Inquilab: The newspaper carried Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal as its top item on page one. It reported that the Prime Minister asked states to avoid shutting businesses as India grapples with the second wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens a nascent economic revival. The publication also reported that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to announce his decision on lockdown in the state on Wednesday.

The news of the government offering an advance of over Rs 4,500 crore to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to help boost vaccine production in the country has also been reported. Hindustan Express: The publication highlighted the news of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slamming the Narendra Modi government over the 'mismanagement' of the second wave of the pandemic.

It also reported that Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal assured people that amid the lockdown, train services will remain normal. The news of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing that the Central government's decision of universal vaccination for COVID-19 as "hollow and without substance." also taken up by the daily.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Wanted criminal, associate held after encounter with police in UP's Hathras

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a wanted criminal with a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, after an encounter in the states Hathras district. As per the police, the wanter criminal, Gaurav Sharma, was absconding for a month since...

38 inmates including Indrani Mukerjea test positive for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Byculla jail

At least 38 inmates including Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea, have tested positive for COVID-19 at Byculla jail in Mumbai, confirmed jail authorities on Wednesday. In 2012, Indrani along with Peter Mukerjea and former husb...

Noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh dies days after testing positive for COVID-19, says his family.

Noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh dies days after testing positive for COVID-19, says his family....

Three ONGC employees abducted in Assam

Three employees of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC were abducted by unknown armed militants from a rig site in Assam on Wednesday, the company said.The employees were abducted in a company vehicle from the Lakwa field of Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021