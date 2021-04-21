Left Menu

China to set up regional control system for African swine fever, other diseases

China's agriculture ministry issued a plan on Wednesday to divide the country into five regions to be charged with greater responsibility to prevent and control African swine fever, as well as other animal diseases. The move comes after a severe winter wave of swine fever in the northern region and some provinces, as the incurable disease causes significant losses in the world's largest hog herd.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:11 IST
China to set up regional control system for African swine fever, other diseases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's agriculture ministry issued a plan on Wednesday to divide the country into five regions to be charged with greater responsibility to prevent and control African swine fever, as well as other animal diseases.

The move comes after a severe winter wave of swine fever in the northern region and some provinces, as the incurable disease causes significant losses in the world's largest hog herd. China had previously piloted the regional control system in six provinces in the south. Under the new plan, the whole country will be divided into five regions.

The regions will be tasked to ensure timely reporting of disease outbreaks, assess risks and put forward control policies. They will also create disease-free zones within their regions and in addition make sure that, in principle, no pigs apart from breeding pigs and piglets are moved in or out of their regions, the ministry said.

China has previously discussed adopting compartmentalisation to better control the spread of African swine fever, and from April 1 restricted the movement of hogs across regions. The trial of the system in the south did reduce some disease, said Pan Chenjun, senior analyst at Rabobank.

"The situation in the south was a bit better than the north," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Lightning kills teenager

Udhagamandalam, Apr 21 PTI A 15-year-old girl died on Wednesday after a lightning struck her.Her sister, who got burnt, has been hospitalised, the police said.The two girls were plucking tea leaves in an estate at Pandalur in Nilgiris distr...

India ranks 87th in global energy transition index

India has been ranked at the 87th position among 115 countries in the Energy Transition Index ETI that tracks nations on the current performance of their energy systems across various aspects, according to a report.The report from the World...

German lawmakers vote on ''emergency brake'' virus rules

German lawmakers voted Wednesday on a proposal by Chancellor Angela Merkels government to mandate uniform restrictions in areas where the coronavirus is spreading too quickly, while thousands of protesters gathered on a nearby street.The le...

Cambodia police defend caning of lockdown offenders for breaching COVID-19 rules

Cambodian police defended on Wednesday making arrests and punishing people by beating them using rattan canes for breaching coronavirus restrictions during a two-week lockdown aimed at containing a spike in infections.The Southeast Asian co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021