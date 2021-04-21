Left Menu

Karnataka hikes compensation on livestock loss due to man-wildlife conflict

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:25 IST
Compensation for loss of livestock due to man-wildlife conflict along the forest areas have been enhanced from the current Rs 10,000 to Rs 75,000, Karnataka Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali said on Wednesday.

This hike is applicable for the loss of cow, buffalo, and bull, killed by wild animals.

The compensation for loss of sheep, goats, has been increased from the current Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, the minister said in a statement.

Noting that an official order has already been issued in this regard on Tuesday, he said, if the livestock is killed by wild animals, Deputy Conservators of Forest can release Rs 20,000 immediately and they can release up to Rs 75,000 subsequently, following the issual of a certificate by the local veterinary officer after examining the carcass.

Limbavali pointed out that enhancement of compensation has been a longstanding demand of the farmers and public representatives from areas near forests.

