Left Menu

Bihar's Mukti Dham crematorium witnesses surge in dead bodies

The number of dead bodies being brought to the cremation ground daily has increased due to the surge in Covid cases, said the caretaker of Mukti Dham crematorium here.

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:23 IST
Bihar's Mukti Dham crematorium witnesses surge in dead bodies
Mukti Dham cremation ground in Muzaffarpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The number of dead bodies being brought to the cremation ground daily has increased due to the surge in Covid cases, said the caretaker of Mukti Dham crematorium here. Ashok Kumar, caretaker of Mukti Dham crematorium, told reporters, "We used to cremate six to seven dead bodies daily, maximum eight here at Mukti Dham. During the last 3-4 days, 18-25 bodies including 10-12 COVID victims' bodies are being brought here daily for cremation."

Talking about the waiting period to cremate somebody at Mukti Dham, he said, "There is a waiting period for cremation as the number of bodies is high." According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data, Bihar has reported 7,392 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi announces India-US partnership on climate, clean energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the India-US climate and clean energy partnership to help mobilise investments, and enable green collaborations. As a climate-responsible developing country, India welcomes partners to crea...

Va Tech WABAG ranks 4th among top pvt water companies

Water treatment company VA Tech WABAG Ltd on Thursday said it has secured the 4th Global rank among the top 50 private water companies by London-based Global Water Intelligence group, for providing safe and clean drinking water.The company ...

Mexico president suggests U.S. citizenship for tree planting program

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador suggested on Thursday that the U.S. government could offer temporary work visas and eventually citizenship to those who take part in a vast tree planting program.In remarks for the White House vi...

Police search cryptocurrency trading firm after Turks say they were scammed

Police searched the headquarters of a cryptocurrency trading platform provider in Istanbul on Thursday, after thousands of Turks filed criminal complaints against the company saying they had been scammed and were unable to access their acco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021