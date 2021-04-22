Bihar's Mukti Dham crematorium witnesses surge in dead bodies

The number of dead bodies being brought to the cremation ground daily has increased due to the surge in Covid cases, said the caretaker of Mukti Dham crematorium here. Ashok Kumar, caretaker of Mukti Dham crematorium, told reporters, "We used to cremate six to seven dead bodies daily, maximum eight here at Mukti Dham. During the last 3-4 days, 18-25 bodies including 10-12 COVID victims' bodies are being brought here daily for cremation."

Talking about the waiting period to cremate somebody at Mukti Dham, he said, "There is a waiting period for cremation as the number of bodies is high." According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data, Bihar has reported 7,392 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)