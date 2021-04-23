Left Menu

Free-of-cost food grains @ 5 Kg per person per month to NFSA beneficiaries

Government of India will bear the full expenditure of over  Rs 26,000 Crore on account of the cost of food grains, intrastate transportation etc. as part of Central assistance to States/UTs.

Updated: 23-04-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:47 IST
In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the poor, the Government of India has decided to allocate free-of-cost food grains @ 5 Kg per person per month to nearly 80 Crore beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) over and above NFSA foodgrains for next two months i.e. May and June 2021 on the same pattern as the earlier "Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY)".

Under this special scheme (PMGKAY), around 80 Crore NFSA beneficiaries covered under both categories of NFSA, namely Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Householders (PHH), will be provided with an additional quota of free-of-cost foodgrains (Rice/Wheat) at a scale of 5 Kg per person per month, over and above their regular monthly entitlements under NFSA.

Government of India will bear the full expenditure of over Rs 26,000 Crore on account of the cost of food grains, intrastate transportation etc. as part of Central assistance to States/UTs.

