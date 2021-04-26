Female cop's 'Bindori' ceremony held at police station in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu amid COVID-19

With the Rajasthan government capping the number of guests at weddings to 50 people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, staff of Buhana Police Station in Jhunjhunu district carried a pre-wedding procession 'Bindori' of a woman constable posted at the station. The pre-wedding procession of Sonia took place on Sunday where her colleagues played the role of her family. In 'Bindori', the would-be bride sits in a 'baggi' or rath and visits a nearby temple to take blessings and her family members walk alongside.

"My colleagues played the role of my family and took out the 'Bindori' by following the coronavirus guidelines. I really liked it and it is a good example for the women in the society," Sonia, the would-be bride, told ANI. Traditional songs associated with the ceremony were sung during the celebration. Dressed in a salwar suit, the bride-to-be was seen sitting on a horse, while her colleagues celebrated the important wedding ritual.

The constable will tie the knot on Monday. The state government has limited the number of guests at weddings in the wake of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases. (ANI)

