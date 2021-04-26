Left Menu

Malaysia's Top Glove says it resolved all indicators of forced labour

Impact said it had "no longer" found indicators of systemic forced labour within the group as of January, and that the company was making progress on other indicators such as the retention of identity documents, abusive working and living conditions. But last month, the United States extended its ban to all disposable gloves originating in Top Glove factories in Malaysia, saying it had sufficient information to determine labour abuses at the company.

Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation said it had resolved all indicators of forced labour in its operations, citing a report by independent consultant Impactt Limited. The world's largest medical glove maker said it had resolved all eleven indicators of forced labour as determined by the International Labour Organization. The resolution has been verified by Impactt in a report dated April 22, Top Glove added.

Top Glove had appointed London-based Impactt to assess its trade, human rights and labour practices after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in 2020 placed products of two of its units on an import ban due to suspicion of forced labour. Impact said it had "no longer" found indicators of systemic forced labour within the group as of January, and that the company was making progress on other indicators such as the retention of identity documents, abusive working and living conditions.

But last month, the United States extended its ban to all disposable gloves originating in Top Glove factories in Malaysia, saying it had sufficient information to determine labour abuses at the company. Top Glove has said its glove production has been hit because of the U.S. ban.

