Left Menu

Reliance, BP start production from second deepwater gas field in KG-D6 block

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 13:56 IST
Reliance, BP start production from second deepwater gas field in KG-D6 block
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Industries Ltd and its partner BP Plc on Monday announced the start of production from the second set of discoveries in the eastern offshore KG-D6 block, helping the nation augment clean fuel output.

Reliance-BP, which had commenced output from R Cluster in December last year, started production from the Satellite Cluster, the two firms said in a statement.

''Satellite Cluster field comes onstream two months ahead of schedule despite COVID-19 challenges,'' it said.

The start of production augurs well for a nation that is looking to raise the share of natural gas in its energy basket from 6.2 percent currently to 15 percent by 2030, to help cut carbon emissions.

Domestic gas production of about 78 million metric standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) meets just half of the demand. Helped by output from KG-D6 and 15 mmscmd of peak production planned from the adjacent KG-D5 block of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will help domestic gas output reach 122 mmscmd in 2023-24.

Reliance-BP is developing three deep-water gas developments in block KG-D6 -- R Cluster, Satellite Cluster, and MJ -- which together are expected to produce around 30 million standard cubic meters per day of natural gas by 2023, meeting up to 15 percent of India's gas demand.

The developments will each utilize the existing hub infrastructure in the KG-D6 block, the statement said.

Reliance is the operator of the block with a 66.67 percent participating interest and BP holds the remaining 33.33 percent.

The Satellite Cluster is the second of the three developments to come onstream, following the start-up of R Cluster in December 2020. It had originally been scheduled to start production in mid-2021.

The field is located about 60 km from the existing onshore terminal at Kakinada, in Andhra Pradesh in water depths of up to 1,850 meters.

While R-Cluster is expected to reach plateau gas production of about 12.9 mmscmd in 2021, Satellite Cluster will have a peak output of 6 mmscmd. MJ field will have a peak output of 12 mmscmd.

''The (Satellite) field will produce gas from four reservoirs utilizing a total of five wells and is expected to reach gas production of up to 6 mmscmd. Together, the R Cluster and Satellite Cluster are expected to contribute to about 20 percent of India's current gas production,'' the statement said.

The third KG D6 development, MJ, is expected to come onstream towards the latter half of 2022.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance has so far made 19 gas discoveries in the KG-D6 block. Of these, D-1 and D-3 -- the largest among the lot -- were brought into production from April 2009, and MA, the only oilfield in the block was put to production in September 2008.

While the MA field stopped producing in 2019, the output from D-1 and D-3 ceased in February 2020.

Other discoveries have either been surrendered or taken away by the government for not meeting timelines for beginning production.

The KG-D6 consortium has already signed the Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with buyers to sell 4.8 mmscmd and 7.5 mmscmd of gas from the block in November 2019, and February 2021, respectively.

While the bidders offered as much as USD 6 per million British thermal units, Reliance-BP will get a maximum of USD 3.62 per mmBtu - the ceiling price fixed by the government for the six-month period from April-September 2021.

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Mask, traffic violations shoot up in Raigad in April

A total of 6,317 people have been fined Rs 13.99 lakh for not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in April this year in Raigad in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.This is a huge rise from the 1,302 people who were penalised a cumu...

K'taka govt announces state wide "close down" for 14 days from Tuesday night

Aimed at controlling the COVID-19 spike, the Karnataka government on Monday announced close down across the state for 14 days from Tuesday night.The state cabinet also decided to provide COVID-19 vaccinations free of cost at government hosp...

Soren asks Gujarat CM to take cognisance of delays in delivery of medical oxygen

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday asked his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to take cognisance of the delays in delivery of Liquid Medical Oxygen tanks, cylinders and vaporisers from manufacturers in Gujarat amid the ongoing ...

Thailand starts stricter COVID-19 shutdown, but experts say not enough

Thailands government slapped restrictions on travel from India on Monday over concerns of imported coronavirus cases and closed more venues in Bangkok, even as it came under fire for not doing enough to contain a spike in infections. The go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021