Left Menu

Lundin sells its first 'carbon neutral' oil as climate activism grows

Sweden's Lundin Energy has sold what it said is the world's first oil cargo certified as carbon neutral at the point of production to Italian refiner Saras, the two companies said on Monday. Oil companies are increasingly trying to market their products as cleaner in an effort to secure a future for the fossil fuel industry in a world where investors, activists, and regulators are demanding action to halt climate change.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:40 IST
Lundin sells its first 'carbon neutral' oil as climate activism grows
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sweden's Lundin Energy has sold what it said is the world's first oil cargo certified as carbon neutral at the point of production to Italian refiner Saras, the two companies said on Monday.

Oil companies are increasingly trying to market their products as a cleaner to secure a future for the fossil fuel industry in a world where investors, activists, and regulators are demanding action to halt climate change. While Lundin's crude from the Norwegian Edvard Grieg field was certified as carbon neutral from exploration, development, and so-called scope 1 and 2 emissions, the major emissions caused by the oil's final use, or scope 3, are not included.

The North Sea Grieg field causes only 3.8 kilograms of CO2 emissions per barrel of oil equivalent, five times less than the global average, Lundin said. Residual emissions from producing the 600,000 barrel cargo, amounting to 2,302 tonnes of CO2, will be offset via "nature-based" carbon capture, it added without providing further explanation.

A company representative was not immediately available for additional comment. Lundin has previously said it would invest $39 million in a project to plant eight million trees in northern Spain and Ghana as part of the company's wider $750 million programs to decarbonize its output.

The company said in January that it expects to achieve carbon neutrality for all its operational CO2 emissions from 2025. "Selling the 'world's first-ever certified carbon neutrally produced oil' is a milestone that few, if any, producers will be able to replicate any time soon," Jefferies analysts said in a note to clients.

The certification of the Lundin cargo was provided by Intertek Group, which tests, inspects, and certifies that products meet quality, safety, environmental and other standards for clients including Carrefour, ConocoPhillips, and Unilever. "This sale will carry the Intertek CarbonZero Verified mark and details of this and all traceable certifications are publicly listed for investors, traders, regulators, and other stakeholders," Intertek said in a separate statement.

Lundin has told Reuters it was also looking at certifying barrels from Equinor-operated Johan Sverdrup, western Europe's largest oilfield by production, in which it holds a 20% stake. Texas-based Occidental Petroleum said in January that it had sold the first 100% carbon neutral crude cargo, offsetting emissions by buying carbon credits on the market. However, the transaction itself has not been certified by a third party, unlike Lundin's deal with Saras.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian hospitals swamped by coronavirus as countries promise aid

Indias new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday, as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid to help battle the crisis overwhelming its hospitals. The southe...

Cummins donates USD 50,000 to India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Kolkata Knight Riders Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Monday announced a USD 50,000 donation towards PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies in Indias COVID-19 ravaged hospitals and backed the IPL to continue, saying he has been advised that the ...

Biden expanding summer food programme for 34M schoolchildren

The Biden administration is expanding a programme to feed as many as 34 million schoolchildren during the summer months, using funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March.The Agriculture Department is announcing Monday that ...

India, Aus, NZ women's cricket team among six qualifiers for Commonwealth Games 2022

Cricket is the first discipline to announce qualifying teams for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as the sport makes a landmark re-entry to the prestigious multi-sport event scheduled from July 28 to August 8 next year. The Internatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021