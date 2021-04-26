Left Menu

MIzoram CM thanks PM Modi for swift action to tackle forest fires

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:13 IST
MIzoram CM thanks PM Modi for swift action to tackle forest fires

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga Monday thanked the Centre for extending help to the northeastern state by deploying IAF choppers to douse the forest fires raging in several parts of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief minister during the day and offered him the Centre's full support to deal with the forest fires which have damaged vast tracts of land and vegetation.

The chief minister had requested the Indian Air Force (IAF) for help to put out the blaze in Lunglei and surrounding areas.

According to an official, IAFS Mi17 helicopter commenced fire fighting operation, with Bambi Buckets, in Zotlang area of Lunglawi town around 3:55 pm.

A recce was conducted in the affected areas in the morning.

''Thank you so much Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I thank the Central Government for its prompt assurance and swift action. The people of #Mizoram says 'Kan lawm e,'' Zoramthanga tweeted.

According to officials, forest fires broke out in at least five districts- Lunglei, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, and Siaha, in the southern part of the state, and Serchhip district in central Mizoram prompting the state government to seek help.

However, no human casualty has been reported so far.

Of the five districts, Lunglei and Lawngtlai districts are the worst-affected.

Lunglei district additional deputy commissioner M.

Misael told PTI that the wildfire which broke out on Saturday morning in the Saisih area in the outskirts of Lunglei town has spread to more than 8 localities within the town.

According to an official statement, about 90 per cent of the blaze in Lunglei was doused till Monday evening after the IAF chopper was put into action.

An eight-member IAF team will have a night halt in Lunglei and resume operation in the town on Tuesday, if necessary, it said.

Meanwhile, state additional principal chief conservator of forests Keyiekhrie Kire said that about 427.88 hectare has been ravaged by the wildfire in Lunglei district since Saturday.

An official of the fire and emergency services said that at least 12 houses at Bungtlang South village in Lawngtlai district were gutted on Sunday.

Champhai district deputy commissioner Maria CT Zuali also told PTI that forest fire has been reported from more than seven places in Champhai district since April 21.

However, the situation in the district is now under control, she said.

Over 450 incidents of fire have been reported in Mizoram since early 2019 claiming at least seven lives and injuring 11, fire statistics recorded by the fire and emergency services of the state home department said.

According to data accessed by PTI, at least 459 fire incidents were reported from January, 2019 to March, 2021 of which 346 were forest fires.

Fire and Emergency Services director C Lalthanmawia said that the number of forest fire is comparatively high this year against last year.

While 50 forest fires were reported between January and March last year, the figure reached 133 in the first thee months this year, he said.

He said, the practice of slash and burn (jhum) cultivation was the main cause of forest fires in the state.

At present, there are 14 fires stations across the state and the government is making efforts to set up new fire stations in three new districts- Hnahthial, Saitual and Khawzawl, Lalthanmawia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street edges higher on Tesla boost ahead of big tech earnings

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday as Tesla shares gained ahead of the electric-car makers earnings report, which would kick off this weeks results from heavyweight technology companies. Tesla Inc rose 1.1 as analysts expect the compa...

Oxygen plants to be set up at hospitals in Dakshina Kannada dist

New oxygen plants will be set up at hospitals in the city and other centres in Dakshina Kannada district, Mangaluru city south MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said on Monday.He was speaking at a meeting of officials, IMA representatives and oxygen su...

No crisis of medical oxygen in WB : govt official

There is no crisis of medical oxygen in West Bengal and the state has adequate stock of the life-saving gas, a senior state government official said after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the current spike in CO...

Govt asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to lower price of COVID-19 vaccines: Official sources

The central government on Monday asked the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to lower price of their COVID-19 vaccines amid criticism from various states who accused the companies of profiteering during such a major crisis.The issue of vac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021