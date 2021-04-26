Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh reports 9,881 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 9,881 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 10,43,441.

ANI | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:30 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 9,881 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh reported 9,881 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 10,43,441. The state has reported 9,881 COVID-19 cases from 74,041 samples tested in last 24 hours.

State health bulletin released on Monday evening said that 4,431 people recovered from the disease and 51 patients sucummed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The state has 95,131 active cases and has seen 9,40,574 recoveries. The death toll in the state has gone up to 7,736.

Six deaths each were reported in Chittoor and Nellore districts and five deaths from Kurnool and Vizianagaram districts. Anantapur, East Godavari and West Godavari districts saw four deaths each while three deaths were reported each in Guntur, Kadapa, Krishna, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam districts and two deaths in Prakasam district. (ANI)

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

