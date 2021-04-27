Left Menu

Naqvi gives nod to convert Ajmer Dargah's community halls, guest houses into 'COVID care centre'

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday approved the proposal to convert an Ajmer Sharif Dargah community halls and guest houses into a temporary "COVID Care Centre" amid surging coronavirus infections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:23 IST
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday approved the proposal to convert an Ajmer Sharif Dargah community halls and guest houses into a temporary "COVID Care Centre" amid surging coronavirus infections. In a letter written in response to Dargah Committee president Amin Pathan's request of converting the rest house into a ''Corona Care Centre'', Naqvi said, "During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the moral and humanitarian duty of every institution in the country to provide full support for the health and well-being of the people in this challenging time."

Approving the proposal to convert the Ajmer Dargah community halls and guesthouses into a COVID care centre and hand it over to the Rajasthan government, the minister asked the dargah committee and its people to cooperate fully with the state government in the fight against coronavirus. Earlier, a proposal to turn Ajmer Dargah's community halls and guest houses into COVID Care Centre has been submitted by the shrine authorities to the District Collector, informed Gaddi Nashin of the Dargah, Haji Syed Salman Chishty.

As Rajasthan witnesses, a ravaging surge in COVID-19 cases and increasing demand for hospital beds, Salman Chishty and Ajmer's youth Congress president, Syed Ahsan Yasir Chishty, put forward the idea to provide support to the health care system of the state. The proposal includes converting three community halls and two guest houses- Chishty community hall, Chishtyya guesthouse, Anjuman Moinia guesthouse, Anjuman Moinia community hall, and Shaikh Yaadgar community hall- as care centres for Coronavirus patients. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

