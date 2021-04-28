Left Menu

Saudi crown prince softens Iran rhetoric in balancing act

With U.S. President Joe Biden's administration taking a tougher stance on Saudi Arabia's human rights record and pressing it to end the Yemen war, the prince has moved to show he is a valuable partner able to help stabilise the region, diplomats have said. Saudi and Iranian officials held direct talks this month, six years after cutting diplomatic ties, about Yemen and the 2015 nuclear accord between global powers and Iran, which Riyadh opposed for not tackling Tehran's missile programme and regional proxies.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:05 IST
Saudi crown prince softens Iran rhetoric in balancing act
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Saudi Arabia's crown prince has taken a more conciliatory public stance towards Iran, trying to balance long-held animosity with economic considerations and bridge differences with Washington over how to tackle Tehran's regional behaviour. Tensions between Riyadh and Tehran have festered over the Yemen war, where an Iran-aligned group has increased attacks on Saudi Arabia even as the kingdom tried to lure foreign investment. Strains between the two Gulf powerhouses also grew after a 2019 assault on Saudi oil plants that Riyadh blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denies.

While reiterating that Riyadh has a problem with Iran's "negative behaviour", Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an interview aired late on Tuesday that Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia wanted a good relationship with Shi'ite Iran. "We do not want for Iran to be in a difficult situation, on the contrary we want Iran to prosper and grow. We have interests in Iran and they have interests in the Kingdom to propel the region and the world to growth and prosperity," he said.

That contrasts with remarks by Prince Mohammed in 2017, after becoming crown prince, in which he called the supreme leader of Iran "the new Hitler of the Middle East". Earlier that year he said any contest for influence between the arch-rivals ought take place "inside Iran, not in Saudi Arabia". With U.S. President Joe Biden's administration taking a tougher stance on Saudi Arabia's human rights record and pressing it to end the Yemen war, the prince has moved to show he is a valuable partner able to help stabilise the region, diplomats have said.

Saudi and Iranian officials held direct talks this month, six years after cutting diplomatic ties, about Yemen and the 2015 nuclear accord between global powers and Iran, which Riyadh opposed for not tackling Tehran's missile programme and regional proxies. "Saudi Arabia desperately needs to find a way out of a (Yemen) war that is both unpopular and unwinnable," said Elisabeth Kendall, senior research fellow in Arabic and Islamic Studies at Oxford's Pembroke College.

The kingdom has urged global powers trying to bring both the United States and Iran back into full compliance with the nuclear pact to reach a stronger agreement of longer duration, in talks in Vienna. Madawi Al-Rasheed, visiting professor at the LSE Middle East Centre, said impressing Biden was one reason why Prince Mohammed "changed his confrontational discourse" on Iran.

The prince, who vowed to crush the Houthis when Riyadh intervened in Yemen in 2015 at the head of a military coalition, also softened his rhetoric towards the Iran-aligned movement that has launched missile and drone attacks on the kingdom. "There is no doubt the Houthis have strong ties with the Iranian regime, but they are Yemenis with Arab instincts," he said, urging the group to accept a ceasefire deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka begins inoculating citizens with second dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Sri Lanka on Wednesday began administering the second dose of the OxfordAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after assurances from Indias Serum Institute that it would send more consignments of the vaccine soon.Frontline workers were the first ones...

Nobody expected a tsunami: Khattar on rising COVID-19 cases

Calling the huge surge in COVID-19 cases an unexpected tsunami, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the state government is putting all its might to tackle the crisis.One expects that floods can come during rainy se...

As climate changes, study finds world's glaciers melting faster

Nearly all of the worlds glaciers are losing mass - and at an accelerated pace, according to a new study published Wednesday that could impact future projections for ice loss.The study in the science journal Nature provides one of the most ...

BJP leader blames Maha govt for not ordering vaccines `in time'

BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Wednesday blamed the Maharashtra government for not placing orders in time after the state said it can not start COVID-19 inoculation for those above 18 from May 1 for want of doses.The Shiv Sena-led government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021